FourFourTwo's Dating Game, 26/11/25: The legend of Roy

Another FourFourTwo’s Dating Game beckons. Today's question… in what year did Roy Hodgson retire from playing football?

How to play FourFourTwo’s Dating Game

How to play FourFourTwo's Dating Game (Image credit: Future)

FourFourTwo's Dating Game takes a page out of the Wordle playbook: all you have to do is enter your four-digit number guess, and the system will instantly give you feedback by lighting up the digits.

Correct numbers in the correct position will shine bright in green, letting you know you’re one step closer to victory: those that are in the wrong position will light up orange, while the rest will stay greyed out. You have a maximum of six attempts to try and guess the exact date that we're looking for.



The pressure is on, and the clock is ticking on your daily challenge. Think you’re up to the challenge of getting today’s date in the fewest attempts possible?

Your mastery of football chronology is now certified; you know exactly when the pivotal moments occurred. But the trivia journey demands that you now master the who, the where, and the how much. Your next set of detailed challenges awaits, once again, thanks to Kwizly.

We begin by returning to the core of football's commercial history. How well do you remember the slogans and companies that graced the kits of yesteryear? Try to recall the 25 sponsors that were on these shirts. Next, we look at the immense pool of foreign talent that elevated the English game. See if you can recall every overseas player to have won the Premier League. That is a serious test of decades of trophy history.

Now for a specific look at modern managerial choices. Can you name every player to feature for Nuno Espirito Santo in the Premier League at Wolves, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest? For a unique club history challenge, focus on one iconic shirt number: can you name every Newcastle United player to wear the no.9 shirt?

Finally, for something a little more low-key and leisurely, why not tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 28, with clues on statistics, statues and serial starters? It's the perfect end to a day of intense quizzing. Before you log off, do not forget to sign up to the newsletter: it's the only way to guarantee the best football quizzes arrive directly in your inbox, every single day.