Chelsea v Juventus live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Chelsea v Juventus live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 23 November, 8pm GMT

Chelsea will qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League if they avoid defeat by Juventus on Tuesday.

The Blues suffered a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture back in September, and therefore head into this match in second place in Group H. They have won each of their other three fixtures without conceding a goal, and will almost certainly reach the round of 16 even if they suffer another loss to Juventus.

However, Thomas Tuchel will still be keen to finish top of the group and Chelsea need to win here to remain in with a chance of advancing in first place.

Juventus succeeded with a counter-attacking approach at the Allianz Stadium two months ago, and Max Allegri will use a similar strategy here.

Chelsea were unable to break down a stubborn Juve rearguard in that first meeting, but they will back themselves to create more chances at Stamford Bridge. Their excellent performance in the 3-0 victory over Leicester on Saturday will give the Blues renewed confidence heading into this one.

Juventus beat Lazio 2-0 at the weekend but it has not been plain sailing since Allegri returned to the club in the summer. The Bianconeri sit seventh in the Serie A standings and have failed to win seven of their 13 league matches up to now. They have been perfect in the Champions League, though, with 12 points from a possible 12.

Chelsea could welcome back Romelu Lukaku after his spell on the sidelines, although the Belgium international is unlikely to start. Mateo Kovacic has been ruled out but Jorginho will feature despite coming off in the triumph over Leicester.

Juventus look set to be without Paulo Dybala and Aaron Ramsey, but Moise Keane is fit and available for selection. Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Bernardeschi hope to return next month, while Danilo suffered an injury in the win at Lazio.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

