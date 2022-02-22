Chelsea v Lille live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Chelsea v Lille live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 22 February, 8pm GMT

Chelsea will resume the defence of their European crown against Lille in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

The Blues warmed up for this encounter with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the weekend, but Thomas Tuchel admitted his team were fortunate to leave Selhurst Park with all three points.

Chelsea created little in the way of clear-cut chances in south London, and it was Palace who took the initiative in the second half. Yet Hakim Ziyech popped up late on to score the only goal of the game to keep Chelsea in a comfortable position in the Premier League table.

Attention now turns back to the Champions League, a competition Chelsea won last term. They advanced from the group stage with a minimum of fuss, but a loss to Juventus on matchday two proved decisive and resulted in Chelsea finishing second.

They could therefore have been drawn to face Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the first round of the knockout phase, but Chelsea were instead paired with Lille. Tuchel will ensure his players do not succumb to complacency, but there is no denying that this is the draw the Blues were hoping for.

Lille might be the reigning French champions but they are currently in the bottom half of Ligue 1, having won only nine of their 25 matches so far this season.

Chelsea remain without Mason Mount, who is hoping to be fit in time for the League Cup final this weekend. Reece James and Ben Chilwell are still on the treatment table, while neither Cesar Azpilicueta nor Callum Hudson-Odoi is likely to be risked. Romelu Lukaku's place in the starting XI could be under threat after an ineffectual performance against Palace.

Lille will have to make do without Angel Gomes, who came off in the first half against Metz on Saturday with a calf issue.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Use a VPN to watch a Chelsea v Lille live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal stream that decides to buffer at the worst possible moment. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!