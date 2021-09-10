Cristiano Ronaldo betting odds: Will Manchester United's new signing be Premier League top scorer or Player of the Year?

The attention during this weekend’s Premier League fixtures will inevitably be on the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to make his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle on Saturday.

His move back to Old Trafford from Juventus has dominated the headlines, and all eyes will be on the 36-year-old as he takes to the pitch again at the Theatre of Dreams.

Ronaldo is 2/1 with Betfair to score first against Newcastle, an outcome that would surprise few who have regularly watched Portugal’s record goalscorer play since his United debut in 2003.

For those expecting the former Real Madrid man to mark his return to England in style, Ronaldo can be backed at 13/2 to net a hat-trick.

He is immediately amongst the favourites to finish as the division’s top scorer, too, with odds of 5/1 putting him just behind Mohamed Salah (7/2) and Romelu Lukaku (10/3).

Ronaldo is also now the favourite to be named the PFA Player of the Year this season at 6/1, ahead of Kevin De Bruyne (15/2) and Lukaku (17/2).

Whether or not the return of such an iconic figure will be enough to inspire United to a long-awaited Premier League title remains to be seen, though the Red Devils are considered outsiders with odds of 6/1.

Manchester City (EVS) and Chelsea (11/4) are still better placed to challenge for top spot according to Betfair, despite the fanfare around United’s signing of Ronaldo.

In the Champions League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are now 10/1 to lift the trophy, still considered some way off favourites Paris Saint-Germain - bolstered by the arrival of Ronaldo’s great rival Lionel Messi - and Manchester City, both 7/2.

Plenty of United fans and punters alike will be hoping Ronaldo’s move back to the club will inspire the team to defy the odds.

And Ronaldo's return might not just spell good news for bettors. According to trading experts Saxo Markets, a successful return this season could see Manchester United's share price rise in New York. Mike Owens, Global Sales Trader at Saxo Markets said: “Ultimately the performance of the share price will follow the success of the team and if Ronaldo comes good on his pledge that ‘Sir Alex, this one is for you’ meaning winning the Premier League, then fans and investors should both have something to celebrate.”

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “It’s clear that there’s heightened optimism at Old Trafford after the surprise return of Cristiano Ronaldo, and the significance of the signing is highlighted by his odds to finish as top goalscorer and to be named Player of the Year.

“United are still outsiders in both the Premier League title and Champions League winner markets, but that might mean there is more value to be had for punters expecting Ronaldo to take the team to the next level.

“With one of the greatest forwards of all time now back amongst their ranks, Betfair’s Swing-O-Meter has United’s chances of winning the league at 14%.”

Betting odds

Manchester United vs Newcastle

Manchester United win: 1/6

Draw: 6/1

Newcastle: 13/1

Cristiano Ronaldo to score first: 2/1

Ronaldo to score a hat-trick: 13/2

Ronaldo to score a header: 8/1

Premier League top scorer

Romelu Lukaku: 10/3

Mohamed Salah: 7/2

Cristiano Ronaldo: 5/1

Harry Kane: 7/1

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: 14/1

PFA Player of the Year

Cristiano Ronaldo: 6/1

Kevin De Bruyne: 15/2

Romelu Lukaku: 17/2

Bruno Fernandes: 9/1

Harry Kane: 9/1

Premier League winners

Manchester City: EVS

Chelsea: 11/4

Liverpool: 5/1

Manchester United: 6/1

