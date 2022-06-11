England v Italy live stream: How to watch the Nations League from anywhere in the world

England v Italy live stream, Saturday 11 June, 7:45pm BST

Looking for an England v Italy live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide!

England are looking to spark their Nations League campaign into life when Italy visit a closed-doors Molineux for a repeat of the Euro 2020 final on Saturday.

The Three Lions have been disappointing thus far in Group A3, suffering a shock 1-0 defeat in Hungary before a late Harry Kane penalty rescued a 1-1 draw in Germany.

Neither performance did much to get the fans excited, as Gareth Southgate prepares his squad for the World Cup at the end of the year.

Those results leave England at the bottom of the group, while a new-look Azzurri side sit on top after a draw with Germany and win over Hungary.

Roberto Mancini has refreshed his squad with youngsters and inexperienced, uncapped players for the Nations League campaign after the disappointment of missing out on a second consecutive World Cup.

It will therefore be a much-changed side at Molineux from the one that triumphed on penalties in Wembley 11 months earlier.

England’s slow start marked their first failure to win back-to-back games since September 2018.

The game will be played behind closed doors due to UEFA sanctions handed out in the wake of crowd trouble at the Euro 2020 final.

Both sides will then wrap up the June international window with one final game, with England hosting Hungary and Italy travelling to Germany on Tuesday.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST on Saturday 11 June and the game is being broadcast live by Channel 4 in the UK.