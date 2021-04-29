European Championship all-time records: top scorers, most wins, attendances and more
By Ryan Dabbs
Looking at the best Euros records ahead of this summer's Euro 2020 – time to settle some debates...
Since starting in 1960, UEFA nations have contested the European Championships every four years since - apart from the extended lay-off between 2016 and 2020 due to the small matter of the pandemic.
Spain and Germany/West Germany are the competitions most successful teams, winning it three times apiece. While both will hope for similar glory in the summer, France, England and Belgium are the bookies' favourites for the upcoming Euros.
And with the 2020 iteration of the Euros fast approaching, we decided to take a look at all the records you need to know, delving into the history of the tournament.
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW Euro 2020: new dates, venues, tickets information, coronavirus protocols, and groups
Wales supporters will be glad to discover that their record ranks among Europe's elite, in part helped by their singular appearance in the championship. England fans will find it unsurprising that their nation's penalty shootout record doesn't fare too well on the continent, although it still isn't the worst record.
That, and plenty of other Euros records, are detailed in this comprehensive guide of facts and figures.
European Championships all-time top scorers
9 goals - Michel Platini (France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
7 goals - Alan Shearer (England)
6 goals - Antoine Griezmann (France), Ruud van Nistelrooy (Netherlands), Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Wayne Rooney (England), Thierry Henry (France), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden), Nuno Gomes (Portugal)
Most European Championship games won
26 - Germany
20 - France
19 - Spain
18 - Portugal
17 - Netherlands
16 - Italy
Biggest European Championship wins
Netherlands 6-1 Yugoslavia (2000)
France 5-0 Belgium (1984)
Denmark 5-0 Yugoslavia (1984)
Sweden 5-0 Bulgaria (2004)
Biggest European Championship attendances
79,115 - Spain v Soviet Union (Bernabeu, 1964)
76,864 - Scotland v England (Wembley, 1996)
76,833 - France v Iceland (Stade de France, 2016)
76,798 - England v Netherlands (Wembley, 1996)
76,567 - England v Switzerland (Wembley, 1996)
Most European Championship appearances
Country
49 - Germany
40 - Spain
39 - France
38 - Italy
35 - Portugal, Netherlands
Player
21 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
18 - Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany)
17 - Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)
16 - Cesc Fabregas (Spain), Andres Iniesta (Spain), Lilian Thuram (France), Edwin van der Sar (Netherlands)
15 - Joao Moutinho (Portugal), Nani (Portugal), Pepe (Portugal), Sergio Ramos (Spain), David Villa (Spain)
Youngest European Championship players
18 years & 71 days - Jetro Willems (Netherlands, 2012)
18 years & 129 days - Valeri Bojinov (Bulgaria, 2004)
18 years & 138 days - Johan Vonlanthen (Switzerland, 2004)
18 years & 233 days - Wayne Rooney (England, 2004)
18 years & 259 days - Marcus Rashford (England, 2016)
Oldest European Championship players
40 years & 86 days - Gabor Kiraly (Hungary, 2016)
39 years & 91 days - Lothar Matthaus (Germany, 2000)
38 years & 257 days - Ivan Vastic (Austria, 2008)
38 years & 232 days - Jens Lehmann (Germany, 2008)
38 years & 156 days - Gianluigi Buffon (Italy, 2016)
Best Euros penalty shootout team
100% - Czech Republic (won three out of three shootouts)
100% - Turkey (won one out of one shootout)
75% - Spain (won three out of four shootouts)
66% - Germany, Portugal (both won two out of three shootouts)
Worst Euros penalty shootout team
0% - Croatia, Switzerland, Sweden (all lost one out of one shootout)
25% - England, Netherlands (both lost three out of four shootouts)
40% - Italy (lost three out of five shootouts)
Best win record
Wales - equivalent of 2 points per match
Germany - equivalent of 1.84 points per match
Portugal - equivalent of 1.80 points per match
France - equivalent of 1.77 points per match
Spain - equivalent of 1.70 points per match
Worst Euros win record
Austria, Latvia - equivalent of 0.33 points per match
Romania, Ukraine - equivalent of 0.5 points per match
Bulgaria, Slovenia - equivalent of 0.67 points per match
Serbia - equivalent of 0.79 points per match
Most Euros red cards
Czech Republic, France, Netherlands, Russia and Yugoslavia have all picked up three red cards at the Euros.
Radoslav Latal, from Czech Republic, is the only player to pick up more than one red card. He was sent off once in both the 1996 and 2000 tournaments.
