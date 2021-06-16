Euro 2020 – Teemu Pukki: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Teemu Pukki will be an important player for Finland at this summer's European Championship.

The striker has won 92 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2009.

Finland have been drawn in Group B at Euro 2020, and will face Denmark, Belgium and Russia in the first round.

A top-two finish would guarantee Finland a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance to the knockout stage of the competition.

Which club does Teemu Pukki play for?

Pukki plays his club football for Norwich, having made the move to Carrow Road in 2018. The Finnish striker has scored 67 goals in 126 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries.

Pukki previously represented Brondby, the Danish giants, for four seasons. Prior to that he played for Celtic, Schalke, HJK, Sevilla and KTP.

How old is Teemu Pukki?

Pukki was born on 29 March 1990. He is 31 years old.

What is Teemu Pukki’s squad number?

Pukki will wear the No.10 shirt for Finland at Euro 2020. At club level for Norwich City, he wears the No.22.

What is Teemu Pukki's net worth?

Pukki has an estimated net worth of £16m, according to wtfoot.com.

What is Teemu Pukki's contract length?

Pukki's contract at Norwich runs until the summer of 2022, although there is an option for an additional year.

What is Teemu Pukki's salary?

Pukki earns an estimated £6,000 per week at Norwich, according to spotrac.com.