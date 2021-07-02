Euro 2020 – Who is Granit Xhaka's wife and does he have kids?

Granit Xhaka is a key part of Switzerland's squad for this summer's European Championship.

The Arsenal midfielder, who could be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium in the coming weeks, is the captain of his country.

He has been an integral part of Vladimir Petkovic's side so far at Euro 2020, starting all four matches ahead of the quarter-finals.

Switzerland began the tournament against Wales, who held them to a 1-1 draw. The Swiss were the better team in Baku but had to settle for a point after Kieffer Moore nodded home an equaliser in the second half.

Next up was a trip to Rome to face Italy, and a 3-0 defeat left Switzerland on the brink of an early elimination.

However, Xhaka and his team-mates rallied to beat Turkey 3-1 and qualify for the knockout phase of the competition.

The round of 16 has proved a difficult obstacle to overcome for Switzerland in recent years.

They were eliminated from Euro 2016 at that stage of the tournament, as well as from the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

However, a valiant effort against France saw Switzerland come from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 after 90 minutes, before winning the tie on penalties.

Petkovic's side will face Spain in the quarter-finals on Friday, but Xhaka will miss the game due to suspension.

He will be hoping Switzerland pull off another upset to reach the semi-finals.

Xhaka will be supporting his team-mates on Friday regardless, and they will also be cheered on by his wife, Leonita Lekaj.

Lekaj was born in Albania and raised in Kosovo, before moving to Germany with her family.

The couple have been together since 2015, when the midfielder was plying his trade for Borussia Monchengladbach.

They got married two years later and now have two daughters together. Ayana was born in 2019 and Laneya entered the world in 2021.