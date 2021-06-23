Euro 2020 – Who is Joshua Kimmich's wife and does he have kids?

Germany defender Joshua Kimmich will be hoping for his first taste of international success at Euro 2020.

The Bayern Munich man has racked up 57 appearances for his country since making his debut in 2016.

He has started both of his country's games so far at this summer's European Championship.

Kimmich has been deployed at right wing-back by Joachim Low, who has opted for a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Many fans feel Kimmich does his best work in midfield, but Low's choice of system was vindicated when Germany beat Portugal 4-2 last time out.

That followed a 1-0 loss to France in their opening game of the tournament, when a Mats Hummels own goal gave victory to the world champions.

Kimmich and left wing-back Robin Gosens were both excellent against Portugal, as Germany overwhelmed their opponents down the flanks.

Low will be hoping for more of the same when his side take on Hungary on Wednesday. A point would be enough for die Mannschaft to book a place in the round of 16.

Kimmich will be cheered on throughout the tournament by his girlfriend, Lina Meyer.

Meyer is a professional volleyball player and has been with Kimmich since 2013. The couple met while the latter was playing for RB Leipzig.

Kimmich and Meyer have two children together. Their son was born in 2019 and their daughter entered the world in 2020.

Meyer will be hoping Kimmich continues to excel for Germany this summer.

If die Mannschaft win Euro 2020, they will become the most successful team in the history of the competition, which began in 1960 and has seen 15 completed editions.

They are currently tied with Spain on three triumphs apiece, having lifted the trophy in 1972, 1980 and 1996.

Germany also reached the final of the European Championship in 1976 and 2008, losing to Czechoslovakia and Spain respectively.

Low will be particularly keen to lift the trophy, having already announced that he will step down at the end of the tournament.