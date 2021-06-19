Euro 2020 – Who is Manuel Neuer's wife and does he have kids?

Manuel Neuer will be a key player for Germany at this summer's European Championship.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper is the most experienced member of die Mannschaft's squad, having won 101 caps for the national team.

Neuer made his international debut in 2009 and is still going strong 12 years later.

He was part of Germany's World Cup-winning squad in 2014 and is now hoping to triumph at the European Championship for the first time.

Neuer is married to Nina Weiss, with the couple tying the knot in 2017.

However, they separated in 2020 and Neuer is now dating Anika Bissel, according to reports in the German media. He does not have any children.

Neuer started in Germany's opening game of Euro 2020 against France, as the de facto home team lost 1-0 in Munich.

It was a hard-fought affair that could have gone either way, but Germany struggled to break down the French rearguard.

The lack of an out-and-out centre-forward seemed to hamper their attacking efforts, with Serge Gnabry - normally a winger - deployed through the middle.

Germany had plenty of possession but did not do enough with it, and they now need to avoid defeat by Portugal to retain a chance of finishing in the top two in Group F.

A third-place finish could be enough to send Joachim Low's side through to the last 16, but a tally of three points will probably not be sufficient.

The pressure is therefore on Neuer and his team-mates to draw or win when they face Portugal on Saturday.

Die Mannschaft will then conclude the group phase against Hungary on Wednesday.

If Germany win Euro 2020, they will become the most successful team in the competition's history.

They are currently tied with Italy on three triumphs apiece, having lifted the trophy in 1972, 1980 and 1996.

Germany also reached the final of the European Championship in 1976 and 2008.