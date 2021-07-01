Euro 2020 – Yann Sommer: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Switzerland are through to the quarter-finals of the European Championship, where they will face Spain on Friday.

Vladimir Petkovic's side advanced to the last eight of the competition with a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over France, following a 3-3 draw after extra time.

Sommer was the hero for Switzerland, with his save from Kylian Mbappe's spot-kick proving decisive.

Euro 2020 is the first time the Swiss have advanced to this stage of an international tournament since the 1954 World Cup.

Which club does Yann Sommer play for?

Sommer plays his club football for Borussia Monchengladbach, having joined the club in 2014.

The goalkeeper has racked up 288 appearances for the German side in all competitions, including 42 in European competition.

Prior to moving to Borussia Monchengladbach, Sommer turned out for Basel, Vaduz and Grasshopper in his native Switzerland.

How old is Yann Sommer?

Sommer was born on 17 December 1988. He is 32 years old.

What is Yann Sommer's squad number?

Sommer is wearing the No.1 shirt for Switzerland at Euro 2020. At club level for Borussia Monchengladbach, he also wears the No.1.

What is Yann Sommer's net worth?

Sommer has an estimated net worth of £2.2m, according to playersbio.com.

What is Yann Sommer's contract length?

Sommer's contract at Borussia Monchengladbach runs until the summer of 2023. He signed a new four-year deal in 2019.

What is Yann Sommer's salary?

Sommer earns an estimated £44,000 per week at Borussia Monchengladbach, according to salarysport.com.