Football Manager 2022 easter egg: Eagle-eyed fans notice TV reference in FM22

The beta version of Football Manager 2022 is out now - and a cool little easter egg has seen fans guessing how fictional boss Ted Lasso might get on in the game.

AFC Richmond manager Lasso might be more of a motivational boss than a tactical one in the game but those who have played the new FM22 beta have noticed one of the American's signs in the game.

Lasso's "Believe" can be seen in the dressing room of your club in FM22, both on the home screen and whenever you go into a half-time on the game.

The sign - which is recognisable for its slanted, handwritten style - even changes colour, depending on your team.

In the hit Apple TV show, Ted puts the sign up as one of his first acts as manager. Throughout the series, the team all tap the sign, similar to how Liverpool players all tap their 'This is Anfield' sign.

While Football Manager 2022 gets its full release on November 9, Ted Lasso fans have to wait until next year to see the third series of the show. Unfortunately, the likes of Jamie Tartt and Dani Rojas do not yet appear in FM - but FourFourTwo would love for the next version of FM to feature Roy Kent as a foul-mouthed coach available to hire in the game...

