Last minute tickets to England vs Serbia are available

England vs Serbia is set up to be a thrilling World Cup qualifying clash, kicking off at 7.45 pm this Thursday, 13th November at Wembley Stadium.

If you'd like to be there, it's not too late to get tickets to see what is sure to be an exciting match. At Seat Unique, you can still grab various official VIP packages, including access to Wembley's newest premium area – the Taphouse Social.

Seat Unique's mission is to provide fans with official hospitality and VIP experiences, and with over 4,500 Trustpilot reviews, there is no fear about dodgy re-seller ticket sites or scams. The best Seat Unique pricing is in the Taphouse Social, which is Wembley's newest premium area, located on Level Two. As well as VIP padded seats offering fantastic views of the match, you have access to the exclusive bar and food outlets within Taphouse Social 2.5 hours before kick-off, and you can enjoy relaxed seating within the bar area, and soak up the atmosphere, making it a truly thrilling England international experience.

Last minute VIP tickets to England vs Serbia

Harry Kane is in the form of his life for club and country. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seat Unique provides official VIP tickets and hospitality to popular live sports and music events. As an officially recognised ticket supplier, and with over 4,500 Trust Pilot reviews, their mission is to make your experience secure, authentic and unforgettable.

For ths World Cup Qualifier, Seat Unique has premium England vs Serbia tickets for just £59, and includes VIP seating on Level Two with padded seats offering fantastic views of Wembley, plus access to premium bar and food outlets within the Taphouse Social. However, these are selling fast, and we'd suggest snapping them up.

Standard tickets for this game cost between £40 and £80, which makes these VIP tickets a bargain buy. If you're a fan of either team or just fancy taking in this Group K World Cup Qualifying clash, then head over to Seat Unique to get your hands on some last-minute VIP tickets at a bargain price.



England, under Thomas Tuchel, has had 6 successive wins in Group K, and the Three Lions have scored an impressive 18 goals without reply. England will look to continue their proud record of not losing a WCQ game, which stretches back to October 2009, and will have nothing to fear playing Serbia, having dispatched the Serbs 5-0 in Belgrade in September.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has 63 goals for Serbia, but never scored against England (Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Serbia are sitting in third place in Group K, fighting it out with Albania for the play-off spot in the group. However, their chances are looking very slim, as nothing but a win at Wembley is enough to keep their hopes alive. Albania play the group whipping boys Andorra. Albania are in a rich vein of form, with 7 undefeated games, and are looking to qualify for a World Cup for the first time.

Nothing beats watching the national side under the floodlights at Wembley, and with official England VIP tickets and hospitality packages, you can enjoy this top-notch Seat Unique experience at a bargain price.

You can see England's biggest stars like Jude Bellingham in World Cup qualifying action at incredible prices. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With premium seating in prime stadium locations, access to exclusive lounges and bars with gourmet dining or street food options and complimentary drinks, you can make it a day to remember at the home of English football.

Selected packages also include appearances from England legends, plus a matchday programme and entertainment, with both corporate and family-friendly options available, making this a perfect family day out, or special occasion treat for a loved one or friends.