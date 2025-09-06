FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 17: Big fives, big managers and prolific finishers

It's the greatest football crossword on the whole internet: let's dive right in, shall we?

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 16

Just like your regular crossword, we've got a couple of dozen clues and the number of letters that you need to guess: the only difference is that they're all related to football.

The clock will start when you do, with teasers ranging across competitions and eras of the game – remember to sign in, too, to drop in the comments just how quickly you solved the conundrum…

Let's be honest, that was just the warm-up. We've got more quizzes lined up and ready to test your knowledge, thanks to our pals at Kwizly.

First up, let's see how much you know about the masters of the beautiful game. Prove you've been paying attention to more than just the goals and see how well you know these Brazilian footballers. And for a proper test of Premier League knowledge, try to name every Premier League player with between 80 and 100 goals. It's a tricky one!

Next, we've got a couple of quizzes for the history buffs. Go all the way back to the beginning and name every single FA Cup winner in order. Then, if you're a fan of American football – soccer, that is – we've got a challenge for you: can you name every MLS team?

And finally, for the ultimate test of your Three Lions knowledge, it's time to take on our Big England quiz. See if you can guess 25 correct answers. Want a constant supply of new quizzes? Don't be a spectator: sign up for our newsletter and get a fresh batch of challenges in your inbox every weekday!