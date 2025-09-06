FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 17: Big fives, big managers and prolific finishers
Cryptic clues for clubs, competitions and foxes in boxes - it's the return of FourFourTwo's Saturday special
It's the greatest football crossword on the whole internet: let's dive right in, shall we?
LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 16
Just like your regular crossword, we've got a couple of dozen clues and the number of letters that you need to guess: the only difference is that they're all related to football.
The clock will start when you do, with teasers ranging across competitions and eras of the game – remember to sign in, too, to drop in the comments just how quickly you solved the conundrum…
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
