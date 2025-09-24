Quiz! Can you name the top 100-rated players in EA Sports FC 26?

Manchester City may or may not have a few players in the top 100…

Today's football quiz is for the EA Sports FC 26 players among you.

For some, this is a pretty strong gauge of how good their favourite players really are– you've seen the players themselves receiving their ratings – so today's quiz is all about EA Sports FC 26's score-awarding, and who they believe to be the best 100 players in this year's edition of the game.

Just the 12 minutes on the clock for this one, so you're going to have to be quick here: remember to sign in to get hints and to leave your score in the comments.

EA Sports FC 26: £62.95 at Amazon With improved gameplay, handy new features and tons more updates, EA Sports FC 26 is the most highly anticipated console release in the football world, and it's dropping on September 26.

From the virtual pitch to the real one, how well do you know the players who defined an era? Following our EA Sports FC 26 quiz, we've teamed up with the fantastic Kwizly platform to bring you a fresh batch of quizzes that cross the divide between gaming and real life.

First, we’re taking you back last year: can you name the top 100 players in EA Sports FC 24? Then, prove your dedication to the series by naming every cover star from a FIFA/EA Sports FC game.

Think those were tough? Now for a test of your crossover knowledge. See if you can name the best 10 players in every FIFA/FC game ever. Then, find out how much you know about real-world glory by naming every Premier League player nominated for the Ballon d'Or since 2000.

Finally, if you’re looking for a different kind of challenge, get your mind working on our latest crossword. FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 19 features clues on Golden Boys, captains, and Manchester United managers. Sign up to our Extra Time newsletter today, too, for even more quizzing fun.