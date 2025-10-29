Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth is set up to be a thrilling clash, kicking off at 4.30 pm this Sunday. City will look to turn around their faltering Premier League form, which has seen Pep Guardiola's men drop way off the pace for the title.

City will play host to high-flying AFC Bournemouth who are genuine contenders for Europe, and they'll be looking to cement that position further with a win at the Etihad.

AFC Bournemouth will be looking to shut down the threat of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City were unable to shake off their inconsistent Premier League form last weekend, losing on Saturday thanks to a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa - their third league defeat of the season, which sees them now languishing six points behind leaders Arsenal, and in 5th place in the Premier League table.

You could grab last-minute tickets for Sunday's clash and see Antoine Semenyo, one of the hottest properties in the Premier League right now (Image credit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

AFC Bournemouth, in comparison, are absolutely flying, and put what is now genuine title credentials to the biggest test of the season so far. Andoni Iraola and his team will arrive at the Etihad on a seven-game unbeaten streak. Their 2-0 win away at Forest last weekend has them sitting in the heady heights of 2nd place, and just four points behind Arsenal.

Having only lost away to Liverpool on the opening day of the 25/25 Premier League season, the south coasters will have nothing to fear against an out-of-form City side, even though City claimed victories in both clashes last year.

Star man Antoine Semenyo will also be looking to up his rising value, as the Ghanaian forward looks to continue his blistering form that sees him sitting second in the scoring table behind City's Erling Haaland.

You can bag yourself VIP tickets with Seat Unique at incredible prices. (Image credit: Martin Rickett)

