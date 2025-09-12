Friday Football Quiz, episode 80: Can you get 20 correct answers?

The Friday Football Quiz is a national institution, if we do say so ourselves, up there with Umbro, Gazza and Mick McCarthy's delivery of, “It can”.

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Future) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 79

First up, however, we owe you an apology: regular returnees of the Friday Football Quiz will be aware that, due to a technical error, last week's edition of the quiz was unavailable until earlier this week. Our sincerest apologies for that – we hope this one makes up for it a little.

For those who haven't been here before, here's the drill: we put 20 questions to you with no time limit on virtually anything and everything to do with football. It's virtually impossible to get 100 per cent – but we'd love you to sign into FourFourTwo and tell us in the comments how close you came. Happy Friday!

