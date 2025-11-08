FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 26: GOATs, birds and Bundesliga ballers

Football crossword, folks?

Welcome to the 26th edition of FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword: for the last six months, we've been providing you with the definitive cryptic puzzle on the beautiful game to keep you sane on a Saturday.

So let's get testing that ball knowledge as we dig into teasers and testers, all in the form of your typical paper crossword – and remember to sign in to tell us how you scored.

You have completed the crossword, showing a deft touch for lateral thinking, but the work is never truly done when it comes to football trivia. We know you are a dedicated fan, and we have five fresh quizzes from Kwizly to prove your commitment to the game’s deep history and structure.

Let’s begin at the top of the English pyramid, and then delve deep beneath it. See if you can name every club in the top seven tiers of English football. It's a comprehensive task that requires a knowledge of every team fighting it out, from the Premier League to the most dedicated regional sides. Then, focus on three elite domestic trophies as you try to name every English champion, FA Cup winner and League Cup winner.

We move from domestic obsession to individual world-class recognition. Get ready to name every Ballon d'Or top three since 1992, a true monument to the greatest players of the last few decades. The second major individual challenge is to name all 22 men to manage England. This is a roll-call of the men who have stood in the most scrutinized dugout in the game.

The final quiz tests your memory for European double winners: can you name every player to win both the Champions League and Europa League? It's a difficult quiz that truly highlights the versatility and staying power of this unique collection of players. For immediate access to more daily trivia, sign up to the FourFourTwo newsletter now.

