How to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona: Live streams, TV details as Champions League top-eight chasers meet at Stamford Bridge

Watch Chelsea vs Barcelona today as Chelsea welcome five-time European champions Barcelona back to Stamford Bridge, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Chelsea and Barcelona are locked together on seven points after four Champions League fixtures in this season's league phase.

With the possibility of a top-eight spot up for grabs depending on other results, these two former European champions won't need much more incentive to put in a winning performance in west London.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Barcelona for free?

Chelsea vs Barcelona is this week's Champions League match on Amazon Prime Video UK, which offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. Over in the US, Paramount+ also has a free trial of seven days.

That means you could sign up, watch Chelsea vs Barcelona for free, then cancel if you don't think you'd get any lasting value out of the subscription.

Away from home at the moment? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Chelsea vs Barcelona from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Chelsea vs Barcelona is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

NordVPN's Black Friday deal ✅ Up to 77% off

✅ 3 Months Extra FREE FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security, and compatibility with all your devices. You get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

How to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona in the UK

Amazon Prime Video has the rights to one Champions League game per match week in the UK and their pick this week is this blockbuster between Chelsea and Barcelona.

Get Amazon Prime video Amazon Prime Video comes as part of a general Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month. For those not bothered about free deliveries on your internet shopping, you can get a standalone Prime Video plan for £5.99 per month.

SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Tell us the results of every UCL fixture and get on our leaderboard

Watch Chelsea vs Barcelona in the US

Chelsea vs Barcelona will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26

How to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Barcelona live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League TV guide