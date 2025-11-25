Jump To:

How to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona: Live streams, TV details as Champions League top-eight chasers meet at Stamford Bridge

Former Champions League winners meet at Stamford Bridge with designs on automatic qualification – here's how to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona online and on TV

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Rayo Vallecano de Madrid and FC Barcelona at Estadio de Vallecas on August 31, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.
Barcelona star Lamine yamal (Image credit: Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Watch Chelsea vs Barcelona today as Chelsea welcome five-time European champions Barcelona back to Stamford Bridge, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Chelsea vs Barcelona key information

• Date: Tuesday, 25 November 2025

• Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET

• Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

• TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (UK), Paramount+ (USA), Stan Sport (Australia)

• Free stream: Amazon Prime free trial (UK), Paramount+ free trial (US)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

With the possibility of a top-eight spot up for grabs depending on other results, these two former European champions won't need much more incentive to put in a winning performance in west London.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Barcelona for free?

Chelsea vs Barcelona is this week's Champions League match on Amazon Prime Video UK, which offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. Over in the US, Paramount+ also has a free trial of seven days.

That means you could sign up, watch Chelsea vs Barcelona for free, then cancel if you don't think you'd get any lasting value out of the subscription.

Away from home at the moment? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Chelsea vs Barcelona from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Chelsea vs Barcelona is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona in the UK

Amazon Prime Video has the rights to one Champions League game per match week in the UK and their pick this week is this blockbuster between Chelsea and Barcelona.

Watch Chelsea vs Barcelona in the US

Chelsea vs Barcelona will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

How to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Barcelona live through Stan Sport.

