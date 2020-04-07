Quiz! Can you name the 29 managers who've bossed three or more Premier League clubs?

For this quiz, we’ve given you the teams each bloke has managed (not including caretaker spells) and put six minutes on the clock. Let us know how you do @FourFourTwo. After you've finished, share it around with some friends to see how they fare.

THEN TRY Can you name the top 25 scorers in Serie A since 1990?

---

There's a few big-name managers who are out of work at the moment, but who could feasibly be in a Premier League dugout when next season kicks off – whenever that may be.

If some of them are taking over a top-flight English side next season, they'll even find themselves on this list. What greater incentive is there to take over a Premier League club?

In the meantime, they'll have to make do with whiling away the hours playing loads and loads of football quizzes, just like you.

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

More great football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com