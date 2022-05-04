Quiz! Can you name every club that Karim Benzema has scored against this season?
Karim Benzema is having the season of his life – but who's been victim to the ferocious Frenchman?
Six minutes on the clock, 42 players.
Karim Benzema is having the season of his life. Once thought of as purely a foil for Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Frenchman has really come into his own late in his career.
Big Benz now has 42 goals in all competitions in 2021/22 – with hat-tricks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the last two rounds of the Champions League. He's now favourite for the Ballon d'Or, too.
Manchester City could barely hold him back at the Etihad, either. The 34-year-old netted a brace and dinked home a glorious panenka.
Freshly crowned as a LaLiga champion once more, it's City's job to keep an eye on him tonight – so let's run through his season once more…
