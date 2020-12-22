Quiz! Can you name every current Bundesliga club?
Wünderbar! How well do you know our friends in Germany?
Six minutes on the clock, 18 teams to guess.
There's something special about the Bundesliga.
It doesn't have the same kind of warmth of La Liga - that exotic, sun-kissed feel that makes it irresistable for footballers to go and play in. It doesn't have that sweet 90s nostalgia that Serie A does, either.
What Germany does better than anyone though, is good, old-fashioned football. Tough nuts, tricky wingers, bonkers fanbases and super Marco Reus, tearing up defences on his lonesome.
How many of this year's current crop can you rack your brains for in the six minutes provided, though?
