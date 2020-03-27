Quiz! Can you name every signing Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho made at Barcelona and Real Madrid?

WATCHALONG At 3pm on Saturday, March 28 we're going to watch the Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid from November 2010 in full – join in and tweet along using #SaturdayFFT

Ten minutes on the clock, 29 names to guess - that's 16 for Barcelona and 13 for Real Madrid.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the last 100 penalty scorers in the Premier League?

Long before they were the faces of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho were the minds behind the two biggest powerhouses of European football.

It was more than a rivalry, it was a divide. The two biggest teams in Spain, two vastly different philosophies and the pick of the world's best players in an era where the Premier League didn't scoop them up.

And boy did they pick some of the world's greatest footballers.

In celebration of our watchalong special tomorrow - Barca's famous 5-0 drubbing of their bitter enemies - we'd like you to name every player Pep and Jose brought to Spain in their time managing over there.

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers’ offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game’s greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!

NOW READ...

RANKED! The 50 best feuds in modern football

COMMENT Do you remember the first time? Why actual football is so rarely what makes us fall in love with the game

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

---

More great football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com