Iceland Women's Euro 2022 squad: Who will be part of the team?

The final Iceland Women's Euro 2022 squad is yet to be revealed but here is who Iceland most recently called up to their team.

The Iceland Women's Euro 2022 squad will be made up of 23 players, of which three must be goalkeepers. If a player becomes unavailable before the start of the tournament, whether through injury or illness, Iceland will be able to select a replacement.

Iceland Women's Euro 2022 squad: The players called up for April's internationals

GK: Sandra Sigurdardóttir (Valur)

GK: Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir (Bayern Munich)

GK: Telma Ívarsdóttir (Breidablik)

DF: Hallbera Gudny Gísladóttir (IFK Kalmar)

DF: Glódis Perla Viggósdóttir (Bayern Munich)

DF: Sif Atladóttir (Selfoss)

DF: Elísa Vidarsdóttir (Valur)

DF: Ingibjörg Sigurdadóttir (Vålerenga)

DF: Gudrún Arnardóttir (Rosengard)

DF: Gudny Arnadóttir (AC Milan)

DF: Ásta Eir Árnadóttir (Breidablik)

MF: Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir (Lyon)

MF: Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham)

MF: Gunnhildur Yrsa Jónsdóttir (Orlando Pride)

MF: Agla María Albertsdóttir (BK Häcken)

MF: Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir (Eintracht Frankfurt)

MF: Selma Sól Magnúsdóttir (Rosenborg)

MF: Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir (Bayern Munich)

MF: Amanda Andradóttir (Kristianstads)

FW: Berglind Björg Thorvaldsdóttir (Brann)

FW: Elín Metta Jensen (Valur)

FW: Svava Rós Gudmundsdóttir (Brann)

FW: Sveindis Jane Jónsdottir (Wolfsburg)

Iceland Women's Euro 2022 squad: Team preview

Iceland come into the Euros ranked 18th in the world but a host of recent confidence boosting wins under their belt. They finished second at this year’s edition of the SheBelieves Cup, losing only to the United States as they beat New Zealand and the Czech Republic. They also currently sit top of their World Cup Qualifying group, ahead of the Netherlands, and beat Japan in a friendly at the end of last year.

Iceland have a particularly strong group of midfielders, including Lyon’s Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir, West Ham’s Dagny Brynjarsdóttir and Orlando Pride’s Gunnhildur Yrsa Jónsdóttir. Brynjarsdóttir has been particularly impressive in the WSL this season as a leading figure in a West Ham team that has achieved its highest ever points total. Meanwhile the summer’s tournament could be a breakout one for the highly talented 20 year old Wolfsburg attacker Sveindis Jane Jónsdottir.

Iceland Women's Euro 2022 squad: Who is Iceland’s captain?

Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir

Sara Björk became Iceland captain back in 2014 and is their most capped player. She recently returned to football after having her first child, and is no stranger to speaking out as she has criticised England for hosting Iceland’s games at the City Academy Stadium in Manchester. With the ground only seating 4700, Iceland’s group games are already sold out.

Iceland Women's Euro 2022 squad: Who is Iceland’s best player?

Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir

Sara Björk is also Iceland’s best player having won a whole host of awards throughout her playing career, including four league titles in both Sweden and Germany as well as the Champions League with Lyon. She was named Icelandic sportsperson of the year in 2018 and 2020.

Iceland Women's Euro 2022 squad: Who is Iceland's manager?

Thorsteinn Halldórsson

Halldórsson took over as Iceland manager in 2021, having previously played for a variety of Icelandic teams. Under Halldórsson, Iceland have won ten of the 14 games they have played.