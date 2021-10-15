Manchester United: How close is Cristiano Ronaldo to 100 Premier League goals

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is closing in on 100 goals in the Premier League, across his two spells at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese forward managed to score 84 goals in the English top-flight between 2003 and 2009, before departing in a record-breaking transfer move to Real Madrid. Now that he's back in Manchester, however, he's closing in on a century of goals.

30 players have scored 100 goals in the Premier League's 29 seasons. The most recent of which was Mohamed Salah, who joined the hundred club just ahead of teammate Sadio Mane.

Ronaldo only has to score 16 goals in the league this season to hit the milestone. In his opening four matches before the October international break, the no.7 had managed three, meaning that he's likely to hit 100 goals at some point before the campaign winds up in May.

CR7 would become the ninth United player to hit the mark, should he reach 100. Two of the three highest-scoring players to have ever played in the Premier League - Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole - both represented United: they have 208 and 187 goals respectively.

Teddy Sheringham (146) and Robin van Persie (144) are both in the top 15, followed by Dwight Yorke (18th with 123), Dion Dublin (22nd with 111), Ryan Giggs (24th with 109) and Paul Scholes (26th with 107).

On his current trajectory, it would take Ronaldo 22 matches to have scored 100 goals for Manchester United. According to United's current fixtures, that could happen in February next year, at home to Southampton.

Ronaldo is currently the record scorer in the Champions League.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans

SAVE Best Football Manager 2022 deal: Save over 30% on FM22 pre-orders with this FourFourTwo code

RANKED The best left-backs in the world