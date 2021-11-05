New winter Premier League ball released: Where to buy the Nike Flight Hi Vis

The new Premier League Nike Flight Hi Vis for the winter is out now - and will be debuted tonight as Southampton take on Aston Villa.

The new ball has a similar design to the last ball, which has been in use for the first part of the season, though this one is inspired by comic book art, with halftone patterns and bright red and blue shades adorning the yellow ball.

The Nike Flight is the most technologically-advanced ball the Premier League has ever seen, too.

"Honed over 8 years and 1,700 hours of testing, the Premier League Flight Soccer Ball is a revolution in consistent flight," say Nike's boffins. "Molded grooves and a grippy texture reduce unexpected movement through the air to help you put the ball where you want it."

If you want the official Nike Flight Hi Vis ball from the Premier League, it'll set you back £125.

Is it really worth that much? Well, the difference is extremely noticeable between a ball of that price and your average £25 one. But there are replica balls to be found by Nike - including that incredible comic-esque design.

It's definitely one for the Christmas list, at least. You can buy the new ball from Nike's official website.

