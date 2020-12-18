Pints of wine at the ready – Big Sam is back! 7 things to look out for in the Premier League this weekend

1. The big man's back

The temptation was too great for West Brom. Slaven Bilic, who masterminded the Baggies’ promotion from the Championship last season, was dismissed this week with his side second-bottom in the standings.

The Hawthorns hierarchy couldn’t help but press the Allardyce button, calling on the 66-year-old for another rescue mission following his successful efforts at keeping Sunderland and Crystal Palace up and his steadying impact at Everton.

Allardyce departed Goodison Park in May 2018 and we haven’t seen him since, but he returns just in time for a West Midlands derby against Aston Villa on Sunday – what better occasion to mark his comeback with a bang?

2. Manchester United and Leeds renew rivalry

The return of this particularly spicy rivalry was one of the most alluring prospects of Leeds United’s return to the Premier League this season.

It’s been more than nine years since these teams last faced off in the League Cup, but they haven’t met in the top flight since February 2004.

Judging by the events of midweek, it could be a classic. Manchester United beat Sheffield United 3-2 and Leeds hammered Newcastle 5-2, and both sides are more comfortable bombing forward than defending – it’s tempting to think this is heading for a goal fest.

(Image credit: PA)

3. What next in the Arsenal pantomime?

It’s been another bad week for Mikel Arteta and his struggling Arsenal team. A 1-0 defeat to Burnley was followed by a 1-1 draw with Southampton, and in both games the Gunners were reduced to 10 men.

Picking up a point against high-flying Saints at least halted a three-match losing run and saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally end a goal drought in open play lasting 797 league minutes.

Arteta said afterwards that he hoped coming back from behind to earn a draw against Ralph Hassenhutl’s side could mark the start of a recovery ahead of their trip to Everton on Saturday, but the Toffees have mustered a recovery of their own lately with back-to-back wins over Chelsea and Leicester.

4. How will Mourinho’s men respond?

Jose Mourinho wasn’t happy with Jurgen Klopp’s antics as his side lost fell to defeat at Anfield and lost top spot in midweek, and now Spurs face another big test.

The Portuguese boss will demand an instant reaction from his side against a Leicester team that has won five of its six away games this season, but with both teams more dangerous on the counter, an intriguing tactical battle could ensue.

A draw and a defeat in their last two games against Crystal Palace and Liverpool can go down as a blip, but three games without a win could set some alarm bells ringing for Tottenham…

(Image credit: Getty)

5. Guardiola demands a reaction

Ninth place isn’t a position Manchester City are accustomed to occupying – especially under Pep Guardiola.

The Citizens have failed to impress in the Premier League so far this season, and a 1-1 home draw against relegation-scrapping West Brom on Tuesday was enough to leave the Spaniard exasperated.

"It will be a long season but if you want to be up there, we have to win here and we could not do it," he said.

"We created chances, we controlled it but you have to win. This game works on results."

Their next task is finding a way to beat third-placed Southampton away this weekend.

6. Hammers can leapfrog Chelsea

What’s going on at Chelsea? A mightily impressive run saw the Blues shoot up to third place, but in the space of three days this last week they suffered back-to-back defeats at Everton and Wolves – tripling their tally of losses for the league season.

The mini-slump has seen Frank Lampard’s side drop all the way down to seventh place in the congested standings, and they travel to the London Stadium on Monday in the knowledge that West Ham lurk just one point behind them.

David Moyes has overseen an impressive campaign so far with the Hammers, losing just one game in his last six and winning four. Chelsea only lost by narrow margins in their last couple of games – but a third straight defeat could raise some questions.

(Image credit: PA)

7. Liverpool must navigate Selhurst Park booby trap

Crystal Palace proved their banana skin credentials by holding Tottenham to a 1-1 draw last weekend at Selhurst Park, and they’ll be hoping for something similar when the champions come to town.

Palace’s home form has been a little inconsistent, but so have the Reds’ results on the road; Klopp’s team have won just one of their six games away from home this season in the Premier League.

Beating Tottenham in midweek felt like the first major moment in this season’s unpredictable title race – but there is little room for complacency after just a couple of days' rest.

