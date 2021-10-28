Quiz! Can you name every Barcelona and Real Madrid manager this century?

Six minutes on the clock, 31 managers to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! How many of the 29 African players with at least 25 Premier League goals can you name?

Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!

"From where I'm standing, the two biggest football clubs in the world are both to be found in Spain," Sir Bobby Robson said in his autobiography. "Real Madrid and Barcelona. Manchester United comes third."

The late, great Geordie genius would know. He was the last Englishman to take charge of one of the Clasico clubs, winning a Cup Winners' Cup and Copa Del Rey while at Barcelona in the 1990s. But it was far from smooth sailing for Sir Bobby.

There was drama a-plenty in the post-Cruyff years in Catalonia, and so Robson's time as Barca boss lasted less than 12 months - despite his success. And his story is not uncommon: plenty have come and go at the Camp Nou - and at the Bernabeu. English and not English, successful and not so much.

How closely have you paid to the comings and goings of Spanish football since 2000, though?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?

Quiz! Can you name every player to finish in the Ballon d’Or top three from 1995 to 2019?

Quiz! Can you name every men's national football team in the world?