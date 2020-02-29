Quiz! Can you name every club to have played in a League Cup final since 1990?

While the EFL Cup might not be the most prestigious competition in the eyes of fans, it certainly still means something.

The bigger clubs have dominated in recent years – five of the last six won by Manchester clubs, with another for Chelsea sandwiched in between (sorry: spoilers alert) – it also regularly presents a chance for smaller sides to get their hands on a rare trip to Wembley... and possible glory.

We’ve looked through previous finals going back nearly 30 years to see who’s been in with a shot of hauling February’s famous trophy high – and now we want to see how many of those competitors since 1990 you can name.

There are 58 in total, but you’ll get multiple points for teams that made it more than once. You’ll only get five minutes for this one, but we believe in you. Drop us a tweet @FourFourTwo to let us know how you get on, and you might even make it onto our daily leaderboard.

