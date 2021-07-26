Quiz! Can you name every country to enter the football event at an Olympics?

10 minutes on the clock, 86 countries to guess.

The first-ever Olympic football event was won by a club side.

Well, they were entered by the country to compete for the nation - we won't give away who that was - and they scooped gold. This was pre-World Cup, of course, when national sides were still in their infancy.

Given that football at the Olympics has since been reserved for under-23s - under-24s, this year - the list of winners isn't as incredible as you may think. But there are still some huge names to have won it.

And some big footballing countries to have taken part, as you'll find from this list...

