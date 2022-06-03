Quiz! Can you name every player in England’s squad for Le Tournoi in 1997?

Four minutes on the clock, 22 players to guess.

25 years ago, England entered Le Tournoi and won – today is the anniversary of Roberto Carlos’ ridiculous banana free-kick (opens in new tab).

That's right – it's the last time that England won something, overcoming Italy, France and Brazil to reign triumphant, setting the Three Lions up nicely for a second World Cup win the following summer. That happened, right?

So, as excitement reaches fever pitch for the Nations League, we thought we’d reflect on that great victory in France. Just look at how happy it made Alan Shearer.

We want you to name all 22 players that were called up to the England squad for that eight-day tournament – including the three who didn’t make an appearance. We’re giving you how many appearances each made during Tournoi de France, their position and the club they played for at the time – but only four minutes to get them.

