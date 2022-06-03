Quiz! Can you name every player in England’s squad for Le Tournoi in 1997?
By Conor Pope published
25 years today, England rocked up to the Tournoi de France – we came, saw and conquered, too
Four minutes on the clock, 22 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup semi-finalist since 2000?
25 years ago, England entered Le Tournoi and won – today is the anniversary of Roberto Carlos’ ridiculous banana free-kick (opens in new tab).
That's right – it's the last time that England won something, overcoming Italy, France and Brazil to reign triumphant, setting the Three Lions up nicely for a second World Cup win the following summer. That happened, right?
So, as excitement reaches fever pitch for the Nations League, we thought we’d reflect on that great victory in France. Just look at how happy it made Alan Shearer.
We want you to name all 22 players that were called up to the England squad for that eight-day tournament – including the three who didn’t make an appearance. We’re giving you how many appearances each made during Tournoi de France, their position and the club they played for at the time – but only four minutes to get them.
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe this season?
Quiz! Can you name the 100 players with the most Premier League assists ever?
Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's 100 greatest Premier League players ever?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.