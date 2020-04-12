Quiz! Can you name the World's Best Club Coach award winners and runners-up since 1996?

10 minutes on the clock, 46 managers to guess.

You may not be aware of the International Federation of Football History & Statistics. It's an organisation, based in Switzerland - aren't they all? - that award clubs, players and managers with various gongs for excellence.

The Best Club Coach Award is a fascinating one. It's so hard to actually gauge what separates a good coach from a great one.

For example, Zinedine Zidane has won the Champions League - but could he have done Eddie Howe's job of keeping Bournemouth in existence over a decade ago? OK, that's an extreme example - but the point still stands.

There aren't that many awards for managers, so fair play to anyone who actually tries to organise them. Today, we've listed the winners and runners-up of the IFFHS World's Best Club Coach award - can you guess who made the cut?

