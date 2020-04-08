Quiz! Can you name the first XI from each of Cristiano Ronaldo's European trophy wins?
Our cover star's lifted five Champions Leagues - with Real Madrid and Manchester United - plus Euro 2016 and last year's Nations League with Portugal. We just want you to name his teammates...
10 minutes on the clock, 77 names to guess - some do appear more than once
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send to some friends!
Cristiano Ronaldo will be 36 years old when he begins the defence of Portugal's European Championship title next summer. It's almost inarguable, by now, that he's the greatest European in the game, ever.
CR7's lifted seven trophies to prove it, too. There are the two with Portugal, but don't forget the five times he's been a European champion at club level too.
Of course, Cristiano has done it all on his lonesome. We'd like you to name all 70 teammates that he started those finals with.
Yes - you can have "Ronaldo" for free as your first answer.
