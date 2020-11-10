Quiz! Can you name these 30 clubs' most capped England player?

You have eight minutes to guess 30 players.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every stadium to host an England home game since 1945?

There's no pride quite like seeing one of your lads play for England. It's touching as a fan.

Over the years, we've all looked out for the list of England players called up for this set of internationals and scanned the list to see how many have made it from our club. It's a big deal.

To become the most capped England player from a certain club only adds prestige to a player's CV. You're already a hero for that club - now you're in the conversation of being an international legend too.

Today, we're looking for the most capped Lion at each of these 30 clubs - best of luck...

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

CHRIS FLANAGAN Can 10 in a row be done? When Celtic stopped Rangers on the final day

RICHARD JOLLY This Manchester United team remains a mass of contradictions - that's why they'll stay in limbo for now

INTERVIEW "As soon as racism affects the money, it will be gone" – Marvin Sordell and Liam Rosenior discuss racism in football