Quiz! How many of the 100 most expensive Premier League transfers can you name?

In 1993, Roy Keane became the most expensive player in British football history when Manchester United signed him from Nottingham Forest for all of £3.75m. That sum has since been obliterated more times than FFT can count to (which isn't very many, we must admit).

First off, then, we want to apologise if United have bid £75m for John McGinn before you even start this quiz. Transfers spiral ever higher and this is up to date as it can be, as of July 2019.

Secondly, the fees below are the originally reported sums for players (minus add-ons). Sorry if it differs from what you might have seen elsewhere. Let’s face it, unless you can hack into Roman Abramovic’s accounts - and we’re seriously not recommending you try that - exact fees for players can't always be known.

Enough of the small print - it’s showdown time. You have 15 minutes to name the 100 biggest transfer fees paid by Premier League clubs.

