Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United live stream, Sunday 20 March, 4.30pm GMT

Tottenham will be looking to register back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they host West Ham on Sunday.

Antonio Conte’s side bounced back from last weekend’s defeat by Manchester United when they ran out 2-0 winners at Brighton on Wednesday. It was a comfortable evening for Spurs, who were the better team throughout at the Amex Stadium.

The north Londoners have now won three of their last four Premier League matches and have moved to within three points of the top four, but Conte will still want to see more consistency from his team.

There have been plenty of positives to take from Tottenham’s recent performances, though. The front three of Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Dejan Kulusevski has gelled well together, and Spurs have scored 13 goals in their last four outings. Kane has looked particularly sharp and will be a major threat to West Ham on Sunday.

David Moyes’ men will still be on a high after their thrilling victory over Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday. West Ham are now through to the quarter-finals of that competition, but they still have plenty to play for domestically: the Hammers could potentially go fourth if results go their way this weekend.

West Ham will again have to make do without Jarrod Bowen, who is hoping to be available after the upcoming international break. Angelo Ogbonna and Vladimir Coufal are also on the treatment table, and the club’s medical staff will need to monitor all those who played 120 minutes on Thursday for fatigue. After scoring in both of his last two appearances, Andriy Yarmolenko could be rewarded with a start.

Japhet Tanganga has undergone knee surgery and will be out for the remainder of the campaign, while Ryan Sessegnon and Oliver Skipp also remain sidelined. Conte has settled on a favoured starting XI in recent weeks and is unlikely to make any changes to it for this London derby.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 20 March, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for international broadcast options.

