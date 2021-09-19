Tottenham vs Chelsea preview: Can an in-form Blues side turn over Spurs?

Chelsea are being heavily backed to maintain their unbeaten start to the season against Tottenham on Sunday.

The Blues look close to unstoppable under Thomas Tuchel with three wins from their opening four Premier League matches - so far they have only dropped points against Liverpool having played the entire second half with 10 men due to Reece James’ red card.

Now, they come up against a Tottenham side looking to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend. Chelsea are 8/11 favourites with Betfair to continue their impressive early season form. A draw is priced at 29/10, while Tottenham are 4/1 to pull off a massive shock.

The match will also see two Premier League Golden Boot contenders come up against each other in Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane.

Lukaku is 10/11 to score his fourth Premier League goal of the campaign with Harry Kane 21/10 to get off the mark in England’s top-flight this term.

The England captain will do well to score against a Chelsea defence that is yet to concede a goal from open play this season.

However, a worthwhile punt could be to back both Kane and Lukaku to get on the scoresheet at 11/2.

With both teams having world class strikers in their ranks, it is easy to see why a total of over 2.5 goals is Evens with Betfair.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Chelsea are going from strength to strength under Thomas Tuchel and at 8/11, it is hard to see their momentum slowing down against a Tottenham team that played in Europe on Thursday.

“While all eyes will be on Lukaku, Kane will be desperate to get up and running in the Premier League and you could do worse than back him to score anytime at 21/10.”

Tottenham vs Chelsea match odds from Betfair

Tottenham: 4/1

Draw: 29/10

Chelsea: 8/11

Anytime goalscorer odds from Betfair

Romelu Lukaku: 10/11

Timo Werner: 2/1

Kai Havertz: 2/1

Harry Kane: 21/10

Heung-min Son: 13/5

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 11/4

Hakim Ziyech: 11/4

Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane to score anytime: 11/2

