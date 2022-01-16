West Ham v Leeds live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

West Ham v Leeds live stream, Sunday 16 January, 2.00pm GMT

West Ham and Leeds face off for the second time in a week on Sunday, with the Hammers seeking another win to tighten their grip on fourth place.

The Hammers came out on top in last weekend’s FA Cup third round clash, with Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen scoring in a 2-0 win at the London Stadium.

Marcelo Bielsa has had all week to prepare his Leeds side for an improved showing in their second visit to the capital in quick succession.

West Ham were in midweek action, beating Norwich 2-0 to move into fourth place, with Bowen scoring twice to continue his superb recent form.

David Moyes’ side are on a great run, racking up four consecutive wins in all competitions, while Leeds have won just once in their last six outings.

The 16th-placed Yorkshire club beat Burnley 3-1 in their last game to extend the gap over the relegation zone to eight points, but they won’t be taking survival for granted.

West Ham came out on top in the two sides' first league meeting of the season at Elland Road, with Michail Antonio scoring in the 90th minute to clinch a 2-1 victory.

The Hammers’ overall record against Leeds is poor though, winning only five of their 23 Premier League clashes, although three of those have come in their last three meetings.

Leeds have struggled for consistency this season and are targeting back-to-back league wins for the first time in 2021/22.

Bielsa has injury issues to deal with, as Sam Greenwood, Rodrigo, Joe Gelhardt, Tyler Roberts, Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton are out, while Diego Llorente is suspended.

The return to fitness of Patrick Bamford and Junior Firpo is a boost, though.

Kick-off is at 2.00pm GMT on Sunday 16 January, and the game is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com