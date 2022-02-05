What league are Kidderminster Harriers in?
By Conor Pope published
West Ham's FA Cup opponents Kidderminster are a non-league side – but what league do they play in?
We all know part of the magic of the FA Cup is that it throws up fixtures between lower- and non-league sides against top-flight opposition.
On Saturday, West Ham travel to non-league Kidderminster Harriers for their fourth round tie.
Kidderminster play in the National League North, the sixth level of English football, below the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and the National League. It is the second level of non-league football, joint with the National League South.
They've been in the National League North since 2016/17, following relegation from the National League, and were last an EFL team team in 2004/05, after spending five seasons in the league system.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.