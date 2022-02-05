What league are Kidderminster Harriers in?

We all know part of the magic of the FA Cup is that it throws up fixtures between lower- and non-league sides against top-flight opposition.

On Saturday, West Ham travel to non-league Kidderminster Harriers for their fourth round tie.

Kidderminster play in the National League North, the sixth level of English football, below the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and the National League. It is the second level of non-league football, joint with the National League South.

They've been in the National League North since 2016/17, following relegation from the National League, and were last an EFL team team in 2004/05, after spending five seasons in the league system.