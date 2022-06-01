Who are the presenters for England games on Channel 4?

Channel 4 have the rights to the 2022 Nations League – and there's a new presenting and punditry line-up for the channel's coverage.

C4 haven't hosted football regularly since the days of Football Italia in the 1990s. When the channel got the rights to the Club World Cup earlier this year, they brought back old face James Richardson to front Chelsea's trophy win.

But for the Nations League, it's all change, with a brand-new line-up.

Who presents England Nations League coverage on Channel 4?

Jules Breach hosts the Nations League coverage of England games on Channel 4.

The journalist and presenter is part of the BT Sport team, having been a key face on the channel's BT Sport Score show alongside Darrell Currie since 2016. She has also presented Europa League coverage on Thursday nights and been a reporter for the channel.

“Watching England games as a little girl with my dad is what made me fall in love with the beautiful game, so it is an absolute honour to be presenting the coverage on England’s new home for football, Channel 4,” Breach said upon her announcement. “We are so excited to bring fun, fresh energy to England’s upcoming matches that reflects the young, inspiring Three Lions squad we have all dared to dream with.”

Ade Adepitan will present England features and Kelly Somers will join the team as a reporter.

Who are the pundits on Channel 4's England Nations League coverage?

(Image credit: PA)

Another BT Sport star Michael Owen is in tow, as the former Ballon d'Or winner returns to the city he scored a stunning 2001 hat-trick in, when England take on Germany in the Nations League.

England Women’s international Jordan Nobbs and former West Ham, Chelsea and Liverpool star Joe Cole are also set to appear for the Germany game.

The Three Lions are then set for Hungary and a Euro 2020 grudge match against Italy, where former full-back Ashley Cole and women's star Eni Aluko will be along to offer analysis.

(Image credit: PA)

Match of the Day's Steve Bower is set for the mic as Channel 4's leading commentator for the Nations League.

“I was delighted to commentate on the Lionesses on Channel 4 in 2017 and am now thrilled to be with the men’s team for exciting coverage across these games,” Bower said. “It’s a real privilege to call these national moments and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Bower will be joined by former goalkeeper Rob Green and Premier League title winner Graeme Le Saux in the booth for co-comms.