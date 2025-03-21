How to watch England vs Albania: Live streams for Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge

Watch England vs Albania and see Thomas Tuchel take charge of his first game in charge of the Three Lions, with free live streams available on March 21.

England vs Albania match info ► Date: Friday, March 21 ► Kick-off time: 7.45pm GMT ► Venue: Wembley Stadium, London ► Free stream: ITV 1 & ITV X (UK and Ireland) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

England will be looking to earmark a new era with victory at Wembley Stadium this evening, as a sold-out crowd swarms to the capital for a must-see glance at how Tuchel will line up his first-ever Three Lions side.

Much has been made of his inclusions and what system he chooses to implement, so will we wholesale changes from the Gareth Southgate era or will it be a similar set-up to the one we saw lose the Euro 2024 final against Spain?

As for Albania, they have won three of their last 16 away games in all competitions and were beaten 5-0 by England on their last visit to the UK.

Can I watch England vs Albania in the UK?

England vs Albania will be shown live and free for viewers in UK and Ireland on ITV 1. ITV X provides an online viewing platform for fans not in front of their TV screens.

Watch England vs Albania from anywhere

How to watch England vs Albania in the US

Americans can watch the game on Fubo. costing $79.99 a month (discounted to $44.99 for your first month), with a host of other sport available with your subscription.

Alternatively, you can watch the game on Fox Sportsor the Fox Sports app, which is free to download, although it requires a subscription to view any live coverage.

England vs Albania: Match Preview

Tuchel has called up two uncapped players Dan Burn and Myles Lewis-Skelly for his first two games against Albania and Latvia.

It is still unknown how the former Chelsea boss will line up for his first game but plenty of people expect a three-at-the-back system as we saw with the Blues during their famous 2021 UEFA Champions League success.

Striker and captain Harry Kane worked with Tuchel at Bayern Munich and knows first-hand what he expects from a centre-forward. Marcus Rashford has been much better after he was loaned to Aston Villa and intrigue surrounds his inclusion.

As for the visitors, they are managed by Sylvinho who also previously held spells in the dugout for Ligue 1 giants Lyon and also Brazilian outfit Corinthians.

Albania last played England back in November 2021 during a World Cup qualifier and lost 5-1. Kane netted a hat-trick for the Three Lions whilst Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson also found the net.