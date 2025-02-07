Who are the commentators and pundits on the BBC this weekend?

Another round of FA Cup action returns to the BBC this weekend

BBC Sport Presenter, Alex Scott, reacts prior to the Barclays Women&#039;s Super League match between Everton and Manchester City at Walton Hall Park on December 15, 2024 in Liverpool, England.
Alex Scott looks set to be a key feature in this weekend's coverage (Image credit: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
The FA Cup returns this weekend for another scintillating instalment of action as the remaining sides battle it out for a place in the fifth round.

It also means a return to live football on free-to-air TV, with the BBC resuming its historic duty as one of the competition's leading broadcasters, hosting a number of this weekend's biggest ties, with Manchester City, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur all set to feature across the channel.

So, we're all set for an absorbing few days, and you can take it all in with a star-studded lineup of presenters and pundits, all kicking off on Saturday.

Who are the commentators and pundits on the BBC this weekend?

A detail of a BBC Sport microphone before the FA Women's Super League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Walton Hall Park on October 30, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The BBC is largely regarded as the home of the FA Cup (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Who are the commentators and pundits for Leyton Orient vs Manchester City

Omar Marmoush in action for Manchester City against Chelsea in January 2025.

New signing Omar Marmoush will be hoping to help Manchester City into the fifth round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seven-time champions Manchester City face a trip down south to League One promotion chasers Leyton Orient for Saturday's early kick-off, looking to bounce back from a devastating defeat at the Emirates last Sunday.

Alex Scott has been tasked with presenting the programme, joined by former Brighton striker Glenn Murray and the popular Micah Richards as pundits covering all the analysis and talking points.

Who are the commentators and pundits for Birmingham City vs Newcastle

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe looks on during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on February 05, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michelle Mercer/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Eddie Howe has already guided his side to a Carabao Cup final this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

High-flying Birmingham City play host to Newcastle United in the Saturday evening kick-off on BBC One, with the Magpies having already secured their spot in one domestic cup final this season.

Gary Lineker will host live from St Andrews, joined by Curtis Davis, Alan Shearer and Shay Given in the studio.

A commentary team of Guy Mowbray and Matthew Upson will be on hand to guide viewers through each kick of what promises to be an exciting affair.

Who are the commentators and pundits for Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

Donyell Malen moved from Borussia Dortmund to Aston Villa earlier this month

Donyell Malen could be set for some important minutes this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps the most eagerly anticipated clash of the weekend comes from Villa Park as high-flying Aston Villa take on a struggling Tottenham side with the possibility of handing Marcus Rashford a debut.

Mark Chapman will be on hand to lead proceedings, joined by Dion Dublin and Joe Hart to provide a balanced view on both sides.

