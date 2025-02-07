Who are the commentators and pundits on the BBC this weekend?

Alex Scott looks set to be a key feature in this weekend's coverage

The FA Cup returns this weekend for another scintillating instalment of action as the remaining sides battle it out for a place in the fifth round.

It also means a return to live football on free-to-air TV, with the BBC resuming its historic duty as one of the competition's leading broadcasters, hosting a number of this weekend's biggest ties, with Manchester City, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur all set to feature across the channel.

So, we're all set for an absorbing few days, and you can take it all in with a star-studded lineup of presenters and pundits, all kicking off on Saturday.

The BBC is largely regarded as the home of the FA Cup (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

New signing Omar Marmoush will be hoping to help Manchester City into the fifth round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seven-time champions Manchester City face a trip down south to League One promotion chasers Leyton Orient for Saturday's early kick-off, looking to bounce back from a devastating defeat at the Emirates last Sunday.

Alex Scott has been tasked with presenting the programme, joined by former Brighton striker Glenn Murray and the popular Micah Richards as pundits covering all the analysis and talking points.

Eddie Howe has already guided his side to a Carabao Cup final this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

High-flying Birmingham City play host to Newcastle United in the Saturday evening kick-off on BBC One, with the Magpies having already secured their spot in one domestic cup final this season.

Gary Lineker will host live from St Andrews, joined by Curtis Davis, Alan Shearer and Shay Given in the studio.

A commentary team of Guy Mowbray and Matthew Upson will be on hand to guide viewers through each kick of what promises to be an exciting affair.

Donyell Malen could be set for some important minutes this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps the most eagerly anticipated clash of the weekend comes from Villa Park as high-flying Aston Villa take on a struggling Tottenham side with the possibility of handing Marcus Rashford a debut.

Mark Chapman will be on hand to lead proceedings, joined by Dion Dublin and Joe Hart to provide a balanced view on both sides.