How to watch Portugal vs England: Live streams for Nations League match
Portugal vs England sees the teams' Nations League campaigns get underway
Watch Portugal vs England and see two teams battling it out in the Nations League tonight, with free live streams available globally.
England will look to breathe life into their form ahead of the European Championships this summer after an inconsistent 2024.
The match will kick-off at 19.45pm GMT / 14.45pm ET on Friday, February 21.
Read on to find out how to watch Portugal vs England live streams wherever you are in the world.
Watch Portugal vs England in the Nations League in the UK
Portugal vs England will be televised by public broadcaster ITV this evening.
The game will go out on ITV 1 and on their streaming platform ITVX, starting at 19.45pm GMT on February 21.
ITV is a free service – ITV1 is on terrestrial television and ITVX is free to use (though don't forget to have your TV licence up to date).
Watch Portugal vs England in the Nations League from anywhere
Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. Streaming platforms are usually geo-restricted but the solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
Portugal vs England preview
It looked as though Chloe Kelly was going to miss out on the upcoming matches against Portugal and Spain because of her lack of minutes this season.
However, an injury to Beth Mead has seen her called up into the squad.
It's unclear if Kelly will make an appearance in the match but her immediate return to the squad, after coming on as a replacement in the North London derby for loan club Arsenal, shows the credit she has built with manager Sarina Wiegman.
In FourFourTwo's opinion England will come away with the win.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.
