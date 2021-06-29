Will Gareth Bale play for Wales again?

Gareth Bale's Wales future seems uncertain following their exit in the last-16 at Euro 2020, losing 4-0 to Denmark on Saturday.

Reports emerged that this would be the last time the 31-year-old talisman would play for Wales, though he has since rebuked that idea with his answering, or lack thereof, of questions. When an interviewer asked Bale whether he would play for his country again, he simply walked away from the reporter, completely ignoring the question. With tensions running high, the question came directly after the game against Denmark in Amsterdam.

However, when another interviewer posed Bale the question in a slightly more pleading way a lot longer after the end of the game, he responded a lot more openly.

"Of course, I want to continue to play. People ask stupid questions all the time, but obviously I love playing for Wales. I will play for Wales until the day I stop playing football."

Bale has played 96 times for Wales so far, and he'll no doubt want to reach that elusive century target and become only the second Welshman in history to play 100 times for the nation. If he achieves this feat, he'll join Euro 2020 teammate Chris Gunter.

The forward has scored 33 times for Wales in his 96 caps too, a return greater than one every three games. However, he failed to register a goal at Euro 2020 and has gone more than 18 months without an international goal.

Bale, will return to Real Madrid for pre-season after his loan deal with Tottenham expired at the end of the 2020-21 season. He scored 11 goals in 20 appearances on his return to North London, though as it stands he'll now play for Real Madrid next season.

Zinedine Zidane's departure might also offer Bale a chance at some more game time in Spain, with his former manager at the club Carlo Ancelotti re-appointed as head coach.

