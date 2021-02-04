40 international players who couldn't hack it in the Premier League

Healy’s scoring feats with Northern Ireland were astonishing, particularly considering they came at a time before the country were strolling around at major tournaments.

The striker is his country's all-time top scorer with 35 goals in 93 caps, only four of which were scored in friendlies. Healy scored the only goal in a 1-0 World Cup qualifier win over England in 2005, and netted a hat-trick in a famous 3-2 win over Spain during a Euro 2008 qualifying campaign where he scored 13 times in 11 games – a record for a single campaign that he now shares with Robert Lewandowski.

However, he couldn’t replicate that form in the Premier League, where he scored just five goals in 44 appearances for Sunderland, Fulham and Manchester United. Healy had more success in the tier below, where he notched 69 goals during spells with Preston, Norwich, Leeds, Ipswich and Doncaster.