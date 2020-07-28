Revealed! The 20 best Premier League sides by points total

Liverpool are Premier League champions for the first time.

Not only that, but the manner in which they won it prompted questions about who the greatest side in Premier League history is.

This list is by no means definitive in settling that argument, but looking at which teams collected the most points in any given season certainly helps inform the debate.

Points totals can mean very different things from one season to the next – and everyone starts a new season back at zero – but some will at least earn you a place on this slideshow...

So where does Jurgen Klopp's side come on this list? You'll have to get to the end to find out. (That's a hint.)