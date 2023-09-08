‘He may be one of the best goalkeepers in history’: Ivan Rakitic on his ‘big friend’ Manuel Neuer

Ivan Rakitic has opened up to FourFourTwo about his enduring friendship with Manuel Neuer.

The Croatia legend played in the same Schalke side as the iconic Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper for three-and-a-half years before moving on to Sevilla in 2011.

And Rakitic has stayed in touch with Neuer ever since those days, as both players have gone on to enjoy glittering careers at the top of the game.

Neuer and Rakitic together at Schalke (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rakitic – who is now into the fourth season of his second spell with Sevilla, having returned after a six-year stint at Barcelona – told FFT: "I spoke to my friends about him [Neuer] many times when I arrived [at Schalke]. He'd just played the last three months of the previous season and he was a bit like me – the young blond guy!

"Every week, he got better and stronger, and that's why he may be one of the best goalkeepers in history. It was unbelievable to see how he improved. It was impossible to score a goal against this guy – he was just everywhere, with such long legs, hands, everything!

"I'm really happy about the career he's had as he's still a big friend of mine. We speak a lot."

What's your CRAZIEST prediction for this season?

Neuer recently returned to Bayern training following nine months on the sidelines after breaking his leg while skiing last December.

Rakitic, meanwhile, has started every game so far this term for Sevilla – although the 2022/23 Europa League winners have endured a rough start to the campaign, losing three out of three to find themselves bottom of La Liga as things stand.

Read more

NEYMAR Superstar aims savage dig at French football after Saudi Pro League move

QUIZ! Can you name these 20 stadiums?

IN THE MAG Newcastle United, the inside story! Gerard Pique and the Kings League - PLUS Brighton, Rakitic, Merson and more!