Arsenal report: £42m Dutch striker close to joining in the summer, ahead of Liverpool and Barcelona
By Mark White published
Arsenal are leading the chase for a PSV sensation, with another striker yet to join, too
Arsenal are in pole position to land the answer to their striking problems up front.
That's according to Dutch publication Voetbal International, who claim that Cody Gakpo of PSV is leaning towards moving to the north London side, despite interest from Liverpool and Barcelona.
Gakpo can play both through the middle and as a left-winger, meaning that he offers versatility and can rotate fluidly with Gabriel Martinelli, the Gunners' primary option out on that flank.
The 22-year-old has scored 16 goals and made 15 assists in 37 appearances so far this season in all competitions for the Eindhoven-based outfit. Despite only signing a new deal in January, however, it's believed that there is an agreement to let the young Dutchman depart, should a reasonable enough offer come in.
Arsenal are losing two strikers this summer, in the form of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah. The pair have led the line for Arteta's men since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left in the winter transfer window but neither have extended their deals beyond the end of this season.
It's believed that Gakpo is only one of two forwards that Arteta would like to bring to north London this summer. The Gunners are reportedly also eyeing reinforcements in central midfield, at right-back and are said to be bringing US keeper Matt Turner in to become Bernd Leno's understudy.
Gakpo is valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
