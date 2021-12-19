Arsenal report: Aaron Ramsey in line for shock return - and Gunners want other Juventus stars too

Arsenal want to bring Aaron Ramsey back to the club on a free transfer next summer, according to reports.

The Wales international is out of favour at Juventus, where he has struggled for form and fitness this season.

Ramsey has made only three appearances in Serie A in 2021/22, just one of which was a start.

The Italian giants are thought to be keen to offload him as they seek to reduce their wage bill.

According to Marca, Arsenal are interested in a player who made 369 appearances during his first spell in north London.

Ramsey swapped Arsenal for Juventus when his contract at the Emirates Stadium expired in 2019.

Yet although he has won a Serie A title and a Coppa Italia over the last two and a half years, Ramsey's move to Turin has not really worked out.

Mikel Arteta has focused on acquiring younger, hungrier players in recent transfer windows.

But Arsenal also need some experienced professionals to guide their young starlets in the right direction.

That might be why the Gunners are said to be keen on signing Ramsey, who they will be able to open talks with in January.

The Welshman is not the only Juventus player Arsenal are interested in.

The report adds that Arthur and Dejan Kulusevski are also on Arteta's radar as the Arsenal manager seeks reinforcements in the winter window.

They have already been in contact with Kulusevski's representatives and are willing to spend £25m on the Swede's signature.

Juventus want closer to £34m, but a compromise between the two parties could be struck.

Arthur is another who has struggled for minutes under Max Allegri this season, and Arsenal are weighing up a move for the Brazilian too.

The Gunners remain fourth in the Premier League following their 4-1 thumping of Leeds on Saturday.

They are due to face Sunderland in the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, but a Covid-19 outbreak in either team's camp could put paid to that fixture.

