Arsenal report: Gunners set to launch sensational move for former player, according to transfer insider

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a dramatic swoop for Serge Gnabry, a player who began his career at the Emirates Stadium.

The Bayern Munich forward could seek pastures new this summer, when he will have just one year left on his contract.

Bayern's hopes of persuading Gnabry to sign an extension appear to be fading, with the forward keeping his options open.

And if the 26-year-old decides he will not put pen to paper on fresh terms, Bayern could cash in on him at the end of the season.

Several European clubs are monitoring the situation ahead of the summer transfer window, which officially opens on June 10.

Arsenal are among the interested parties, with transfer insider Ekrem Konur reporting that Gnabry is on Mikel Arteta’s wish list.

The Gunners will return to continental competition next term, and Arteta will be looking to add more strength in depth to his squad in the coming months.

They are likely to face strong competition for Gnabry’s signature, though, with Real Madrid and Juventus also keeping tabs on the forward.

The German has scored 14 goals and provided five assists in the Bundesliga this season, helping Bayern win their 10th consecutive title.

He also found the back of the net three times in the Champions League but was unable to prevent Julian Nagelsmann’s side crashing out in the quarter-finals.

Gnabry began his professional career at Arsenal after joining the club as a 16-year-old in 2011.

However, he only made 18 appearances for the first team and was sent out on various loans, including to West Brom.

Gnabry left Arsenal permanently in 2016 and has since gone on to establish himself as one of the best forwards in Europe.

The Gunners, who face Tottenham in a crunch clash on Thursday, will hope that Gnabry feels he has unfinished business in north London.

Victory over Spurs would secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification for Arteta’s side.